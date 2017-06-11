President Iohannis: I thank President Trump for his strong support towards rule of law . Echoes in Romania after the meeting between Iohannis and Trump

President Iohannis: I thank President Trump for his strong support towards rule of law

President Klaus Iohannis thanked US President Donald Trump for his strong support towards the rule of law and the fight against corruption, emphasizing at the same time the importance of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

“A great meeting, today, with President Donald J. Trump! Together we decided to make our Strategic Partnership stronger, better, more sustainable. This will lead, soon, to an improved economic exchange and better commerce. I thank President Trump for his strong support towards the rule of law and the fight against corruption in Romania,” wrote Iohannis, on Saturday, on his Facebook page, after the press conference held together with his US counterpart.

Trump: The future of Romania’s relationship with the US is very, very bright

Great honor to welcome President Klaus Iohannis to the White House today, President Donald Trump also wrote on Facebook, illustrating his post with a photo with Iohannis in the Oval Office, where is wrtitten: “The future of Romania and Romania’s relationship with the United States, is very, very bright”.

ForMin Melescanu: Truly an important action

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu stated, on Saturday, that the visit of President Klaus Iohannis to the United States was “truly a very important action” for Romania.

Melescanu mentioned that he saw a very good appreciation of President Donald Trump towards the efforts of Romania to raise to 2 percent of the GDP spending for Defence and the participation of the Romanian Army in foreign operations.

“From my point of view, the visit is truly a very important action from the point of view of Romania, the accomplishment of a high-level visit between two Presidents. And, from what I saw on TV, we will see what we receive through the analyses of the colleagues in America, but, from what I saw on TV, I saw a very good appreciation, I would dare say actually especially good regarding Romania’s efforts on the two topics that were mentioned by President Trump: increasing the [Defence] budget by the current government to 2 pct of the GDP and the participation of the forces of the Romanian Army in foreign operations,” said Melescanu at an international conference organized by the Aspen Institute in Romania.

He added that these topics represent the most important argument in the Romania-US relation.

“These are the two pillars that President Trump emphasized and that constitute, from my point of view, the most important argument for this relation between Romania and the United States,” Teodor Melescanu emphasized.

Asked whether there could be a visit at the governmental level with the American side, Melescanu answered: “We did not work toward such a visit, but naturally we will take care of meetings at the level of the Executive, because, in fact, the Executive is the one that can assume obligations and bring them to fulfillment.”

Liviu Dragnea: I hail that Strategic Partnership between Romania and USA is strengthening

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat Party (PSD, major, at rule) national leader Liviu Dragnea, hailed, on Saturday, the fact that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States is strengthening.

“I hail the fact that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States is strengthening! Behold how the national consensus regarding the allotment of 2% of the GDP for Defence led to concrete results. I hope the Strategic Partnership with the USA will have effects in the economic domain as well,” wrote Dragnea on Facebook.

Senate’s Tariceanu: Meeting between Romanian, US Presidents – important political landmark, but not a cure-all

The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, stated on Saturday that the meeting between the US and Romanian Presidents is a very important political landmark, but does not represent a cure-all for all the challenges that our country faces, mentioning that from the speech of the head of the American administration he noted particularly the remark regarding the anticorruption fight.

“The meeting between the Romanian and US Presidents is a very important political landmark, but it does not represent a cure-all for all the challenges we are facing at home. As I have mentioned in the release published before the visit, I believe the public opinion, the Parliament, all the parties and, not last, the press are expecting with interest to know and debate in a democratic manner the common objectives that have resulted from the official talks at the White House, so that their fulfillment benefit from an absolutely necessary legitimacy,” stated Tariceanu, in a release remitted on Saturday .

He claimed that the fight against corruption must focused on those who have transformed the demarche in a political instrument against adversaries, against democracy, against human rights.

“From the speech of President Trump, I noted particularly the remark regarding the fight against corruption and for a rule of law, that is taking place in our country. It is a point of view that I have supported permanently and that I still support. As I have emphasized several times, corruption did not manifest here only in the financial domain. The gravest form of corruption is the corruption generated by the abuse of power manifested at the level of the leadership of some institutions. Lately in the public domain more and more compelling evidence in this sense appeared and that is exactly why our fight against corruption should focus, more than ever, on those who have transformed the anticorruption fight into a political instrument against adversaries, against democracy, against human rights, becoming, thus, themselves corrupt,” Tariceanu noted.

He added that “this modus operandi, this notorious reality was and is a serious threat towards the rule of law.”

According to Tariceanu, the meeting at the White House between the Romanian and US Presidents is a “an especially positive event for our foreign policy, which will stimulate in the medium and long-term cooperation on multiple levels between our country and the United States as part of the Strategic Partnership.”

Ambassador Maior: Trump meeting was highlight; to be followed up by practical actions

The meeting of President Klaus Iohannis with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in the Oval Office, represented the highlight of the visit of the Romanian head of state in the USA and will be followed up by practical actions, said, for AGERPRES, Ambassador George Maior.

“The biggest advantage that we have is that in the first months of the mandate of a new American administration a direct communication on the entire range of vital interests of the Romanian state in the relation with the US – military, strategic, economic, interests in the line of bringing the two societies closer. A historic visit. (…) Romanian diplomacy deserves congratulations. This visit was in the works since the transition period. There was intense and intelligent work submitted, on multiple levels,” said Maior.

He explained that the events that preceded Iohannis’ meeting with Trump were, also, important – the meeting with the CIA director, the debate organized by the Heritage Foundation, the meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, one of the most influential members of the current administration, but also the meeting with the Romanian community in the USA.

“There were a series of very important events on the level of the strategic and political relationship with the USA. The meeting with the CIA director and a very deep discussion in the line of intelligence services cooperation where Romania represents one of the main partners of the USA globally. And I emphasize this matter. Then, obviously, the discussion at the Heritage Foundation, (…) where we were able to spread our national message in what regards the value of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA and our vision on the future of this partnership, on regional and international security. A series of important meetings in Congress, with extremely influential senators, including the President pro tempore of the Senate; at the House of Representatives, (…) and, probably a first, in Congress, the decoration of influential members of the House of Representatives that had a very significant contribution to developing the Romanian-American Strategic Partnership,” he explained.

In what regards the meeting with President Donald Trump, the Romanian ambassador stated that it represented a “highlight”, which will be followed up by practical actions.

“How can there be question regarding the meeting with the American President not yielding extraordinary results for Romania? Firstly in security, in prosperity. President Trump’s delegation also included the most influential member in the line of international US commercial and economic relations, the Secretary of Commerce, for example. These are fundamental elements that ensure the security, defence and prosperity of our state and, by symmetry, of the American state. Thus, this visit was a highlight (…) because it will be followed up by practical actions,” he argued.

Maior also emphasized that the live broadcast by the main news networks of the conference of the two officials “greatly helps” projecting Romania’s profile at the level of the American society and public opinion.

“Probably, in the history of Romanian-American diplomatic relations, there was never such a dissemination of the Romanian message to the USA. A press conference broadcast live on the main news networks (…) This effectively helps us greatly also in projecting Romania’s profile at the level of the American society and public opinion, which is extraordinarily important today. In this context, the force of the transatlantic link was reaffirmed, in a complicated moment for international relations (…) and the role of Romania as a pivot state in the transatlantic equation and in this region in which we are geographically situated and which is extremely complex from a security point of view, extremely exposed to risks, extremely volatile sometimes and unpredictable on these levels. For Romania this visit is a great success, on the level of current international relations, I would say without hesitation,” the Romanian ambassador to the USA said.

Concluding, Maior stated that the visit of President Iohannis to the USA had a broad impact.

“I do not shy away from using big words, I use them rare enough as is. It is a historic visit,” the Romanian ambassador in Washington concluded.

