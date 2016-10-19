President Iohannis: If we reach reasonable understanding with Canada on visas, we withdraw reserves on CETA

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that in case a reasonable understanding with Canada in respect to the visa regime liberalisation for Romanians is reached, Romania will withdraw the reserves it has related to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

“Referring to the Agreement with Canada, the CETA, I hope we will be able to reach an agreement with the Canadian side in respect to the visa regime liberalisation for Romanians, and, if a reasonable understanding is reached, we shall be able to withdraw our reserves regarding this agreement,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

He underscored that for Romania it is important to have a full visa regime liberalisation in reasonable terms.

“A reasonable understanding means an understanding for the visa regime liberalisation, in a reasonable time and without unacceptable conditions for us. These matters are still under diplomatic negotiation, and I do not wish to enter details right now. (…) To us it is important for this to happen in 2017, not in 2018, 2019 or any other date. To us it is important to have a full liberalisation in a reasonable time frame,” the head of state showed.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the European Council meeting of Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

He showed that one of the topics is related to commercial policy, mentioning that the talks will focus on the stage of the negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (T-TIP), the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, and the revision of the trade defence instruments of the Union.

“In respect to the EU agreement with the US, Romania has been since the beginning a supporter of this agreement, we haven’t changed the position and we believe that this agreement can become very important for both sides, generate advantages both for producers and for consumers on both sides,” the head of state pointed out.

President Iohannis said that he will support the consolidation of some efficient trade defence instruments.

“These instruments come to secure a loyal competition on the Union’s internal market and come to provide protection against non-loyal practices, for instance against dumping. Romania supports the objective of maintaining and developing a competitive European industry as a base for economic growth and for new job creation in Europe, therefore in Romania, too,” Iohannis concluded.

Iolu: Romania believes agreement on Canadian visa lifting is only up to political decision, cannot lift reserves concerning the CETA between the European Commission and Canada

Romania believes that an agreement on the visa requirement lifting for Romanian citizens wishing to travel to Canada is only up to a political decision and, until this agreement is reached, Romania “cannot lift its reserves” concerning the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), Government Spokesman Liviu Iolu announced on Wednesday.

“A solution for the Canadian visa requirement lifting is at hand now. There have been considerable negotiation efforts, considerable diplomatic efforts and I am bringing to mind here the two meetings between the two prime ministers of Canada and Romania, one in Ottawa and one in New York, where certain steps were agreed in view to eliminate the visas. Romania believes that at the moment an agreement for the visa requirement lifting is only up to a political decision. On a technical level all the necessary steps have been made and, until this agreement is reached, Romania cannot lift its reserves concerning the CETA between the European Commission and Canada,” Iolu said in a briefing at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

Asked if the prime minister had other talks with the Bulgarian authorities, in the context in which the neighbour country announced it agrees with Canada’s proposals, Iolu said: “The Canadian side announced its intention both to the Romanian side and to the Bulgarian side on lifting the visa requirement, a firm intention.”

He added that Bulgaria and Romania work together in the diplomatic efforts for the Canadian visa requirement elimination.

“The fact that Bulgaria announced a date does not mean that Bulgaria hasn’t made exactly the same steps Romania is making at the European Commission. Therefore, we are both together, Bulgaria and Romania. Bulgaria hasn’t validated and hasn’t announced that it will approve the CETA either. They also have reserves concerning the CETA,” Liviu Iolu underscored.