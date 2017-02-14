President Iohannis: I’ll announce referendum date in coming days

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that he will announce, in the coming days, the date on which the referendum that he initiated on the topic of anti-corruption is to be organized

“This referendum is necessary, this is why I started the demarche. I will tell you in the upcoming days what I will do. (…) Exactly in the coming days, I will tell you when the referendum is to be convened,” Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Palace.

“ Solution for protests should be searched for and found by PSD”

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the solution for the protests should be searched and found by those who created the problem, pointing to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

“The solution should be searched for and found by those who created the problem. The problem was created by the way the Government tried to legislate in the Justice area. A demarche which, obviously, was supported by the PSD and then PSD should also come up with the solutions”, the head of state said in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

In his opinion, the protests continue because people are dissatisfied. “They lost their trust in Government, lost their trust in PSD and this aspect is said by them clearly at the square, and who has ears should listen”, the head of state completed.

Asked whether members of the Government should resign, the President showed that “people who protest they say what they want, politicians should better listen and come up with some conclusions.”

Regarding the demonstrations at the Cotroceni Palace, Klaus Iohannis underscored that people have the right to protest.

“People have full right to protest and in order to show that I recognize this right I went out and tried to dialogue with protesters. It was slightly difficult because of the noise, but I understood their message. I will not resign, but they, sure, have the right to express their discontent”, Iohannis stated.

He mentioned that he remained in the area reserved to the country’s President, namely the mediator.

“Surely I remained in the area reserved to the President, but mediator does not mean only to speak with people and accept every approach. Mediator also means when somebody makes a misstep I draw him into attention that is a misstep. The mediation includes also this aspect”, Klaus Iohannis showed.

“Budget, at a first analysis, is a problematic and risky one; I am worried”

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the budget draft for 2017 is a problematic and risky one, pointing that there is the real risk for the deficit of 3pct to be exceeded.

“I found it right to know the opinion of the Government before making a decision on promulgation or resending to Parliament. The budget, at a first analysis that I made, is a problematic and risky one. There are foreseen incomes that, in my opinion, are overvalued, and, on the other hand, are very high spendings are provided for. There is the real risk for the deficit of 3pct to be exceeded. We can not overlook that here we have a very large amount of so-called commitment credits (…) that will pressure the budgets. (…) I am worried”, the head of state stated after the meeting he had at the Cotroceni with the Premier Sorin Grindeanu and Minister of Finance, Viorel Stefan.

“I hope in a “very serious” proposal for Justice Ministry”

President Klaus Iohannis hopes that the Executive makes a “very serious” proposal for the position of Justice Minister.

“We did not discuss these aspects. I hope in a very serious proposal”, Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, after the meeting with the Premier Sorin Grindeanu, asked if discussions regarded also a new proposal at the leadership of Justice Ministry.

The head of state specified that he cannot discuss some proposals until there is one forwarded by the Executive.

“I do not know the discussion and up till now I do not have a concrete proposal on behalf of the Prime Minister I do not think it is the case to discuss some proposals”, stated Iohannis, asked on a possible nomination of Victor Ponta for the Justice Minister (MJ) position.

Currently, the interim at the Justice Ministry is ensured by Ana Birchall, after Florin Iordache resigned from the position last week.