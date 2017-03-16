President Iohannis, IMF Mission Chief for Romania agree on need to rethink economic policies’ trend

On Thursday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation led by IMF Mission Chief for Romania Reza Baqir.

According to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration, the meeting’s purpose was to present the main conclusions of the periodical mission of evaluation, in virtue of Romania’s statute as IMF member state.

The topics tackled centred on recent economic developments in Romania. The head of the IMF mission emphasised the need for healthy economic policies that would consolidate the economic growth that Romania has registered in recent years, especially in the context in which the current fiscal-budgetary framework presents a series of risks and vulnerabilities.

During the meeting, the need to rethink the trend that economic policies have taken in recent years was presented, namely from policies and measures centred on the strong stimulation of consumption toward policies backing investments and the productive structure of Romania’s economy.

In this sense, IMF representatives pointed out that Romania needs to raise its performance in absorbing European grants and to significantly improve tax collection, but also to ensure predictability and to continue to back the fight against corruption.

The Romanian President pointed out the importance of boosting confidence in the Romanian economy through credible public policies, efficiency and the transparency of public spending, but also through a competitive framework for the business sector.

The desire to continue the good collaboration between Romania and the International Monetary Fund, so that the general economic climate would be stable and favourable for the hiking of prosperity, was expressed at the end of the meeting.