President Iohannis in Brussels: Romania wants well-balanced, consolidated NATO eastern flank

Romania wants a well-balanced well-consolidated NATO eastern flank, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday in Brussels.

“Romania wants the trans-Atlantic relationship to strengthen, as the relationship between the US and Europe should be very strong. (…) Romania wants a well-consolidated eastern flank in a balanced manner,” said Iohannis.

He said work is being done on a balanced approach of the eastern flank.

Iohannis added that the Black Sea area continues to be considered, and Romania wants a “uniform approach that will not be aimed for or against Russia, but a uniform approach when it comes to Russia.”

He went on to say that he wants the ongoing NATO exercises to get proper amplitude to secure NATO presence. He added that speeding up the fight against terrorism is a good NATO approach and he does not believe that would take resources away from other programmes and they are complementary.

“The latest stage in the positioning of NATO on terrorism after negotiations shows the approach to be what everybody wants, whereas its funding will come under projects and be discussed for each project separately. In my opinion, the approaches are complementary, and at times these components may even strengthen reciprocally,” said Iohannis.

He added that the meeting in Brussels is atypical, but “it is important for us to know what we want and where we want to get.” “It is probably generally accepted that we want a strong alliance that is united, cohesive and that moves forward,” said Iohannis.

Included in the official retinue accompanying Iohannis in Brussels for a meeting of NATO heads of state or government was Romania’s Defence Minister Gabriel Les.

Brief discussions with Trump, Merkel and Trudeau

President Klaus Iohannis had brief discussions on Thursday with NATO leaders, such as President of the US Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

The brief talks were carried out before the working dinner of the heads of state and government of the NATO member states which takes place in Brussels.

Klaus Iohannis had a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.