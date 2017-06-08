President Iohannis: Meeting with Trump, major positive impact on Romanian public

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the meeting with U.S President Donald Trump on Friday will have a major positive impact on Romanian public but also on the Romanian community in the United States.

“I am happy to share our success story with President Trump on Friday, when we will hold talks at the White House. Our meeting will be important not only on a political level, but it will have a major positive impact on the Romanian public back home, on the vibrant Romanian community in the US, on the business communities in both our countries and on all those who have put longstanding efforts making our relationship more solid,” stated Iohannis during the “20 Years After – The Relevance of the Romanian – U.S. Strategic Partnership in the Current International and Security Context” debate, organised by the Heritage Foundation.

He recalled that Romania and the USA celebrate 137 years of diplomatic relations this year.

“In addition to this, in 2018, my country is celebrating the centenary of its Great Union, an event which would not have been possible without the President Woodrow Wilson’s principled commitment to democracy and national self-determination,” added President Iohannis.

Romania, determined to fight corruption heritage

President Klaus Iohannis stated Wednesday during the debate entitled “20 Years After – The Relevance of the Romanian – U.S. Strategic Partnership in the Current International and Security Context”, dedicated to the two-decade anniversary from the conclusion of the bilateral strategic partnership, that Romania inherited the corruption plague from the communist dictatorship, but is determined to fight this heritage.

In the opening statement, the session’s moderator, Edwin Feulner, President of Heritage Foundation evoked the common values the foundation shares with the Romanian head of state: “the protection of individual rights, the importance of economic freedom, the rule of law, the value of meritocracy and the importance of freedom of expression”. He also praised the Romanian President’s commitment to a robust bilateral relation, mentioning in this regard Ambassador George Maior’s contribution to spreading knowledge these common values. Edwin Feulner also recalled that “in the security realm and in economic ties between our two nations, relations have never been stronger.”

In reply to the moderator’s question regarding the street protests at the beginning of the year, the President declared that “Romania is very determined to become a solid, very well functioning democracy, but our start has been difficult. Romania had its own dictatorship, the communist regime, till December 1989. This heritage we have is partly very vicious one. Part of what we inherited is corruption. Corruption destroys everything in a democracy. (…) Sometimes, if people talk about Romania and they hear so much talk about corruption, they get the impression that Romania is a very corrupt country, which is not the case. It is a country which is very determined to fight its inherited corruption.”

The Head of State also referred to opinions spread in the public arena in the that he supposedly is behind the anti-corruption fight.

“Sometimes we hear voices in the public saying that this fight is too much, it brings too much nervousness in the public debate, it draws too much attention. And there are even some who say ‘this is an idea of President Iohannis’, or some politicians, some diplomats (the President looked at USA Ambassador Hans Klemm – ed.n.). But it’s not, fighting corruption is vital!” affirmed the President.

The Head of State participated on Wednesday at the “20 Years After – The Relevance of the Romanian – U.S. Strategic Partnership in the Current International and Security Context” debate, dedicated to the celebration of 20 years from the conclusion of the strategic partnership between the two countries, hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank founded in 1973, and which played an important role in setting up President Donald Trump’s administrative transition team.

Attending the debate were also Romanian Ambassador to the United States, George Maior, USA Ambassador in Bucharest Hans G. Klemm, presidential advisors Dan-Andrei Muraru and Bogdan Aurescu as well as Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Community of Romania, Aurel Vainer.

Klaus Iohannis meets members of Romanian community in US

President Klaus Iohannis met in Washington D.C. with members of the Romanian community in the U.S. and thanked them for their involvement in developing the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States.

“You are respected members of your community, well integrated, bringing a substantial contribution to the American economy. Through everything you achieve every day, at a personal level, you strengthen the ties between Romania and the United States and you contribute, directly or indirectly, to our partnership,” stated the President.

The Head of State also highlighted the importance of the Romanian community in the U.S. in Romania’s development.

“By living in the United States, you have succeeded in an extremely competitive society, which – just as I wish for Romania – has developed a success culture based on performance, hard work, talent, honesty and, most importantly, integrity. (…) You, the Romanians of the Diaspora, our elite, you can be a catalyst for Romania’s development. At the same time, it is only natural for Romania to protect you and promote your rights and interests. I have said before but I repeat it every time I get the chance: the best way the state can acknowledge the contributions of the Romanians abroad is to place itself at their service,” affirmed the Head of State.

Iohannis also pointed out the necessity of a long-term integrative view occasioned by the Great Union’s centenary, encouraging, at the same time, the members of the Romanian community in the U.S. not to lose their identity and their language.

“The celebration of 100 years from the Great Union represents a good opportunity to acknowledge that today, more than ever, we, Romanians at home or here, we need a long-term integrative view, not a limited one, not for momentary political interests (…) I encourage you to make all the possible efforts to preserve the Romanian language, the main symbol of our identity – which, at least in the diaspora, can easily be lost. Consequently, it is important to identify the most efficient learning methods of the Romanian language for children born abroad of Romanian parents,” stressed the President.

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Wednesday at a meeting with members of the Romanian community in Washington D.C., organised by the Romanian Embassy in the U.S. capital city.