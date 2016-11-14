President Iohannis: New Moldovan President must fulfill his mission with wisdom and poise

President Klaus Iohannis believes that the new President of the Republic of Moldova must fulfill his mission with wisdom and poise, pointing out that Romania supports the European course of the neighboring country.

“Romania’s President, Mr Klaus Iohannis, took note of the vote cast by the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the second round of the presidential election. Romania’s President believes that the new president must fulfill his term with wisdom and poise, taking into account the special responsibility he has in the full observance of the constitutional capacities of head of state,” the Presidential Administration shows in a press release.

The head of state appreciates that “the only path that can bring long-term prosperity to the Republic of Moldova is that of ensuring domestic political stability and responsible involvement of all political and institutional factors in continuing and consolidating the reform process for the state’s modernisation and the support of its European course, to the direct benefit of the Moldovan citizens.”

“Romania’s President reiterates, to this end and on this ground, the firm support of our country for the European course of the Republic of Moldova and highlights Romania’s support for the further development of the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and the continuation of the bilateral cooperation projects with the Government and the local authorities of the Republic of Moldova, in accordance with the expectation of its citizens,” the release also reads.

Igor Dodon, the Socialist candidate in the presidential election of the Republic of Moldova, garnered 52.4 percent of the votes after the counting of 99.80 percent of the officials reports, while the pro-European candidate Maia Sandu won 47.6 percent of the votes, Unimedia informed on Monday.