President Iohannis on National Flag Day: Romania’s Tricolour stands for modern, democratic NATO, EU member state

The Tricolour, Romania’s national flag, stands for a modern and democratic country that is a member state of NATO and the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said Monday in a message on June 26, the National Flag Day.

“The National Flag Day celebrated each year on June 26 is an opportunity for all Romanians to honour the national banner and their entire history,” Iohannis is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.

According to Iohannis, the national flag comprises in a symbolic manner all the major stages in Romania’s history, including political, economic and social changes.

“The Tricolour’s significance has been enhanced by each crucial moment in the formation and consolidation of the modern Romanian state, as well as the value of dedication and sacrifice of those who have devoted their lives to serve the national ideal. Let us respectfully honour those who made the 1859 Union of Romanian Principalities, those who sacrificed in the Independence War, WWI and WWII,” said Iohannis.

He added that Romanians are deeply proud to watch their flag fly at home, abroad, in war theatres, at sports competitions, as a sign of national union and cohesion, of love for the nation, honour and glory.

“Romania’s Tricolour today stands for a modern and democratic country that is a member state of NATO and the European Union, a trustful ally of the United States of America, a linchpin of stability and a provider of security on South-Eastern Europe. We all have a real duty to cultivate for the future generations the consciousness of belonging to the motherland, to the local values and to bring our own contribution to defend the motherland’s unity, sovereignty and independence. Happy returns of the day, dear Romanians! Long live Romania and our Tricolour!”

The Presidential Administration is celebrating the National Flag Day by lighting up its headquarters in the colours of the Romanian Tricolour, on June 25 and 26.