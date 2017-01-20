President Iohannis on pardon and criminal codes amendment drafts: Enough arguments for Gov’t to withdraw them

President Klaus Iohannis maintained on Friday that there are enough arguments to determine the Government to withdraw the drafts referring to pardon and the amendment of the criminal codes, mentioning that these are “null and void” and seem to be made “with a dedication.”

“The emergency ordinance drafts on pardon and the amendment of the criminal codes are null and void, unacceptable and seem to be made with a dedication, according to the most authorised voices in Justice. The General Prosecutor’s Office, the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, the magistrates’ associations and organisations of the civil society have firmly pronounced their being against the modification of the legislative framework referring to corruption, abuse of office and integrity, on an emergency regime, without objective assessments and in complete lack of transparency. There are enough arguments to determine the Government to withdraw these emergency ordinances,” Iohannis writes on Facebook on Friday.

JusMin Iordache on President’s request: When PM returns to country you will know Gov’s point of view

The Government will offer a response to President Klaus Iohannis, who requested the withdrawal of the drafts on pardon and the amendments of the Criminal Codes when Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu returns to the country, Justice Minister Florin Iordache stated.

“It will be discussed in the Government and the answer will be formally given when the Prime Minister returns. If you ask me, personally, we initiated them precisely to have points of view and observations regarding these draft laws. If they were to sit in a drawer and we didn’t wait or didn’t have points of view, what would we have been talking about? Their role was precisely to have an opinion, but I knew the prosecutors’ point of view because they have built these cases, people have been convicted. I am looking for a solution, if someone can give me a solution, no doubt that we will embrace it. This is why it’s a draft in debate. When the Prime Minister returns to the country, you will have the Government’s point of view,” the Minister stated on Friday on the B1 TV private television station, when asked what is his response to President Iohannis’ request.