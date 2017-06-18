President Iohannis on political crisis: This is last thing we needed. I asked PSD to end crisis quickly

President Klaus Iohannis hopes for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to resolve very quickly the current political crisis, in order for Romania to have a stable Government.

“In respect to the current political situation I can say that: this is the last thing we needed. And I have requested the PSD, on all communication ways, to end quickly this crisis and move forward. It’s sad. We have openness in the world. You have seen that we were welcomed very well in the US. We have openness in Europe. What we lack is only a stable Government. I hope it gets solved fast,” Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Sibiu.

When asked about his opinion to whether or not the PSD censure motion will pass, the head of state answered: “It’s their business how they do it. I don’t give lessons to the PSD. It’s a large party and I hope they resolve their problem very, very quickly.”