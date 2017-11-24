President Iohannis on repeal of provision on magistrates’ appointment: Inappropriate attempt; not to remain as such

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the repeal of the provision according to which he could only refuse once to appoint magistrates is an inappropriate attempt specifying that things will not be thus settled.

“It is an inappropriate attempt and it won’t stay like that. (…) I intend to do everything a president can possibly do in a legislative process provided for by the Constitution,” the head of state said before participating in the Eastern Partnership Summit taking place in Brussels.

The special parliamentary committee on Justice laws decided on Thursday that Romania’s president can no longer turn down the appointment of judges and prosecutors. The members of the committee repealed the article in force in the Law on the statute of judges and prosecutors, according to which Romania’s president can turn down once the appointment of judges and prosecutors.

“Expect balanced, sustainable, practical budget”

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that he expects a balanced, sustainable 2018 budget that can be put into effect.

“My expectation is easy to define. I am waiting for a balanced, sustainable budget that can be put into effect, can be carried out. There are some concrete expectations. For example, I consider we absolutely need to have 2 percent allocated for Defence, it is also mandatory that we have a large enough amount for education, for health, but I hope that in 2018, unlike 2017, we have money not just allocated for public investment, but that these investments be carried through,” the head of state said when asked about his expectations on Romania’s budget design for next year.

President’s Dodon invitation to visit R. of Moldova to be replied “in due time”

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday in Brussels, when asked about the invitation of his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, to visit the Republic of Moldova, that the latter will receive a reply “in due time.”

“He will receive a reply, as diplomats say, in due time,” President Iohannis said while in Brussels where he is about to participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit.

On October 31, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon met with Romania’s Ambassador in Chisinau Daniel Ionita, and transmitted through him a letter to the head of the Romanian state inviting him to carry out a visit to the Republic of Moldova.

“Through this letter, I sent Mr President Klaus Iohannis the invitation to visit the Republic of Moldova. I believe that the head of state of Romania and the one of the Republic of Moldova need to build responsible, constructive communication,” Igor Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.