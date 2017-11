President Iohannis on the Universal Children’s Day: Every child is a hope for a better future

Every child is a hope for a better future, President Klaus Iohannis says in a message released on Monday, November 20, the Universal Children’s Day, and delivered at the opening of an exhibition in Bucharest called “(You only understand it) from inside.”

“November 20, 1989 has a special significance, being the date when the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted. The four basic principles of the Convention – non-discrimination, pursuing the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development, and, last but not least, respect for the child’s views – have thus become important to the whole world,” the Presidential Administration quotes Iohannis as saying in his message.

Iohannis points out that neglect, abuse, and violence of any kind against children are the tenants of a primitive mentality.

“Every child is a hope for a better future. It is our duty to make sure that everyone has equal opportunities and adequate support, so that today’s children may become adults who are responsible, fulfilled and involved in tomorrow. Neglect, abuse, and violence of any kind against children are the tenants of a primitive mentality, of a society that refuses to protect what its most prized possessions. Observing November 20 reminds all of us, once again, how important it is to protect the future and to give children the opportunity to fulfill their potential, without hindering their development.”

Iohannis adds that he will be a supporter of the rights of the child. “In 2015, on the 25th anniversary of Romania’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, I had the pleasure of being a host of a special event: reading out a manifesto signed by more than 100,000 children urging adults to take into account their opinions as well. I have not forgotten the promise I made back then to be a supporter of the rights of the child and to work for them to live up to democratic ideals in the spirit of peace, dignity, liberty, tolerance, equality and solidarity. As President of Romania, I can assure you that I will continue to support this goal.”

At the same time, President Iohannis congratulates UNICEF Romania on the “(You only understand it) from inside” event and on giving the children involved the opportunity to be the voice of the most vulnerable. “Such actions represent an impetus to all of us to get more involved in respecting the rights of the child in Romania,” says Iohannis.