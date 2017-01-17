President Iohannis: Parliament must have strong but non-partisan control on Intel services

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that Parliament must have “strong but non-partisan” control on intelligence services.

“I believe it is a good thing that the intelligence services were under discussion these days, their place and role in the national security system. The parliamentary control was also discussed – and it was a good thing, the commissions that must verify the activities of the intelligence services were under debate,” declared Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The head of the state underscored that in his opinion, for the intelligence services and the politicians to do their job well, it is important to trace “at least two red lines”.

“One refers to the way the intelligence services relate to politicians, to politics or, in fewer words, if it’s a good thing or not for the intelligence services to interfere in politics. This thing must be very well clarified. I don’t believe the intelligence services should be allowed to interfere with politics. The second red line should define how much and in what way politicians can intervene in the intelligence services’ activities, or, to say the truth, how it is with the politicisation of the intelligence services. This is not good either. If we want strong intelligence services that do their job well and politicians that are calm and content by the way they relate to intelligence services, it is clear that an effective, efficient and transparent parliamentary control is needed. Parliament must have a strong, non-partisan control,” Iohannis stated.

He stated that a party cannot define the way parliamentary control is exercised over the intelligence services, specifying that such an endeavour must be carried out through negotiations between the Power and the Opposition.

“Both parties need to get involved into these commissions, because at one time, some are in power, at another time, the others are, but the intelligence services (…) remain, procedures remain. And actually all Romanians want the intelligence services to be well run and to guarantee their share of national security. These are the things that the new Parliament should discuss and clarify,” Iohannis further showed.

The President also showed that the new Parliament has “a lot of work” in the domain of national security.

“Together with my advisers, we have counted one more time and we noticed that at least 12 laws in the national security domain are in need of modernisation and improvement, half of which refer to the work and domain of activity of the intelligence services. Thus, an impressive workload for Parliament, with the sole purpose to improve the national security system and to render the work of the intelligence services more efficient, better coordinated,” further stated Iohannis.

New parliamentary majority must prove maturity on national security and justice laws

President Klaus Iohannis also said that the new parliamentary majority must prove maturity in addressing the legislation in the area of national security and justice.

“We have a new majority in Parliament. This new majority has, obviously, a very important role: the decisive role in the way to address these aspects connected to national security. I think this majority will have to prove in this area, national security, and the other one much more discussed and much rumored in the last days, amnesty and pardon. This new majority will have to prove whether it is mature or it has work to do. Measure of maturity for the new parliamentary majority will be the way to address legislation in the area of national security, including intelligence services and justice law, particularly a possible legislative approach like amnesty and pardon,” Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace.

The head of state specified that the new majority did nothing for now regarding the topics mentioned by him.

“We do not know yet what kind of majority we have. For now, the new majority did nothing. They have imposed some heads for committees, have voted some populist promises of the campaign. But this was easy. Will we have a majority who will impose the law of majority, irrespective of what is discussed, that will want to prove that it leads the games in the Parliament, will want to whiten the cases of the incriminated?! Or will we have a mature majority, that understands that Romania is only one and which will come close to the President so that, together, to guarantee the national security, rule of law, and together to prove that Romania is safe for its citizens and is a strong nation in the choir of other nations?! I want the second version, a mature majority. I am waiting for it,” Iohannis stated.