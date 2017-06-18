President Iohannis pays three-day visit to Germany as of 19 June

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a three-day visit to Germany, from 19 to 21 June, the Presidential Administration informs on Sunday, in a press release.

The visit to the Federal Republic of Germany will take place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary this year since the two states have established embassy-level diplomatic relations, 25th anniversary of the inking of the Treaty on cooperation and partnership in Europe between Romania and Germany, as well as the 10th anniversary since Romania was accepted as full member of the European Union.

President Iohannis will have meetings on Monday, 19 June with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel. The agenda will be focused on the deepening of the bilateral relationship with strategic character between Romania and Germany, as well as on the approaching of the main topics on the European, international agenda.

Klaus Iohannis will also attend as guest of honour the commemoration ceremony of the refuge and expulsion victims, to take place in Berlin, at the German Historic Museum on Tuesday 20 June. The president will deliver the ceremony’s main speech.

President Iohannis will also attend two symbolic moments at the Romanian Embassy in Berlin. A first event will be dedicated to this year’s anniversaries within the bilateral relationship, marked by a photo and documentary exhibition called “50-25-10: Romania – Germany – European Union. Three landmarks in a common history” to be inaugurated by Romania’s president. A second event is the awarding of the “Saint George” Order, that has been bestowed on 3 February by the “Semper” Opera Ball of Dresden, wherein President Klaus Iohannis has not participated, the above-mentioned release adds.