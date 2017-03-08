President Iohannis, PM Grindeanu congratulate women on International Women’s Day

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday, March 8, the International Women’s Day posted congratulatory messages on their Facebook pages celebrating the women.

“March 8 is the festival of femininity. This special day is one reason more to show to the women in our lives how much they mean to us and how grateful we are to their part at home and in society. Many happy returns of the day to all women!” reads Iohannis’s post.

Prime Minister Grindeanu accompanied his best wishes with a video showing the performance of “Woman” by John Lennon.

“Ladies, I wish you to know how to enjoy simple yet beautiful moments in life! Many happy returns of the day!” says Grindeanu in his Facebook post.

DefMin Les: Army, more powerful with added competence, dedication, ambition and courage of women

The Romanian Army is more powerful thanks to the added competence, dedication, ambition and courage brought by our female colleagues, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les said Wednesday, March 8, the International Women’s Day in a Facebook post.

“The army, which for a long time was seen as a men-only club, has over the past decades became in many countries around the world an institution that actively promotes equal opportunity for both genders. The Romanian Army has also gradually opened towards this attitude. Changes, both on an organizational level, as well as on a mentality level, occurred gradually. Certainly there are still aspects to be considered, there is always room for improvement, but a thing is sure: the army is more powerful because of the added competence, dedication, ambition and courage of our female colleagues,” Les wrote.

He thanked women for “the important contribution in accomplishing the missions entrusted to them.”

“Their success contributes to the general success of the team that is the National Defence Ministry,” Les added.