President Iohannis postpones decision on the appointment of PM, Grindeanu, a better solution (sources)

President Klaus Iohannis considers the new proposal of the PSD-ALDE coalition for PM, Sorin Grindeanu, better than Sevil Shhaideh, sources from the Presidential Administration said on Thursday.

According to them, the president will postpone the decision on appointment of the prime minister, and most likely, the new government will be sworn in January.

Sources have claimed that President Iohannis’s relationship with the future premier will be a cohabitation.

Regarding the reason for rejecting the initial nomination made by the PSD-ALDE coalition- Sevil Shhaideh – as prime minister, the sources have revealed that they were determined by “geo-strategic factors” and because there haven’t been respected the party procedures.

Moreover, added the same sources, the President had announced the leaders of the two parties in a letter of his refusal, concomitantly with the announcement he made at the Cotroceni Palace.