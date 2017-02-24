President Iohannis promulgates laws repealing GEO 13, approving GEO 14

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decrees promulgating the repeal law of the Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) 13 and the law approving GEO 14.

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, the Head of the State signed the decrees promulgating the Law repealing the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 13/2017 amending and supplementing Law no. 286/2009 on the Criminal Code and Law no. 135/2010 on the Code of Criminal Procedure and promulgating the Law approving the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 14/2017 regarding the abrogation of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 13/2017 amending and supplementing Law no. 286/2009 on the Criminal Code and Law no. 135/2010 on the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as amending Law no. 135/2010 on the Code of Criminal Procedure.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday at the investiture ceremony of the new four ministers, that he will promulgate the laws repealing GEO 13 and approving GEO 14.

“I will promulgate these laws tomorrow (on Friday – e.n.) and thus, we have met all the conditions, Mr. Prime Minister, to go back to a normal situation,” said the Head of the State at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Parliament passed this week the bills on rejecting GEO 13 and approving GEO 14.