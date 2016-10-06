President Iohannis recalls five ambassadors

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees regarding the recall of five Romanian ambassadors.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed the decrees regarding the recall of the following ambassadors:

* Simona-Mariana Ioan as Romania’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania;

* Ciprian Mihali as Romania’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Republic of Mali, the Republic of Ivory Coast, the Republic of Cape Verde and of Burkina Faso;

* Anca Elena Opris as Romania’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Liechtenstein;

* Ana Voicu as Romania’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Republic of El Salvador, the Republic of Guatemala, the Republic of Costa Rica, the Republic of Honduras and the Republic of Nicaragua;

* Radu Gabriel Safta as Romania’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Republic of Botswana, the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Mozambique;

Moreover, the head of state signed the accreditation of Elena Stefoi as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Senegal.