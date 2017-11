President Iohannis receives ambassadors of South Africa, Luxembourg and Austria

President Klaus Iohannis received on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the ambassadors of South Africa, Luxembourg and Austria on the occasion of presenting the letters of accreditation by them.

According to a press release from the Presidential Administration, the talks with Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, Jabu Ntsokolo Ishmael Mbalula, highlighted the sides’ wish to deepen bilateral cooperation in the political and economic fields, with emphasis on stimulating investment but also in education, especially in higher education, healthcare, as well in boosting inter-human contacts, South Africa being a prominent partner of Romania on the African continent.

In the meeting with Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Paul Alphons Steinmetz, the head of state appreciated the very good level and quality of the bilateral political dialogue, including at the highest level, and expressed the desire to develop economic cooperation capitalizing of the real potential of the economies of the two countries.

“President Klaus Iohannis has encouraged drawing Luxembourg investors in areas with significant potential, such as: communications and information technology, banking sector, investment funds, tourism, eco-technologies etc,” the release reads.

According to the quoted source, the discussions underscored the excellent collaboration, a decade ago, between Sibiu and Luxembourg, within the European Capital of Culture project.

In the meeting with Austrian Ambassador Isabel Rauscher, the sides expressed their mutual interest in intensifying cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the context of holding consecutively the presidency of the Council of the European Union by Austria and Romania.

President Iohannis also expressed his hope that the new Government in Vienna will promote measures that will also be for the benefit of the Romanians living in Austria, who represent a very well-integrated community in the Austrian society.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the new ambassadors and assured them of the full support of the Romanian authorities during their mandates.