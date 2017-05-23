President Iohannis reiterates invitation extended to Abdullah II of Jordan to visit Romania

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday the Chairman of the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Faisal Akef Al-Fayez, reiterating an invitation extended to King Abdullah II of Jordan to visit Romania.

“Within the discussion, the two officials reconfirmed the excellent stage of the bilateral relations established 52 years ago and the wish to strengthen them on all relevant levels, so that the goal of a special and privileged partnership between the two countries can be achieved,” a release of the Presidential Administration reveals.

According to the quoted source, President Iohannis and the president of the Jordanian Senate underscored the importance of boosting the economic, commercial and investment relationships between the two countries, as well as the development of cultural and social relations, that are boosted by the large number of Jordanian citizens who have studied in Romania and by the Romanian community in Jordan.

The two officials talked about the Middle East Peace Process, the crisis in Syria, Iraq, the migration inflows and terrorist threats. The Jordanian side highlighted that currently it houses 1.3 million Syrian refugees, an aspect that affects the domestic situation of Jordan and puts pressure on its existing limited resources. Furthermore, Faisal Akef Al-Fayez requested an increased involvement in supporting the international community, especially from the European Union, in supporting Jordan.

President Klaus Iohannis highlighted that Romania appreciates the specially important role that Jordan has for the stability of the Middle East and underscored it is essential to maintain the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as a balance pole in the Middle East and a pattern to follow on a regional plan.

The head of state remarked Jordan’s efforts in promoting the active pro-European and pro-Atlantic policies, authorities in Amman managing to maintain balanced approaches on a regional level, even on the background of the crisis escalating in the Middle East, the Presidential Administration reveals.

“President Klaus Iohannis revealed, at the same time, our country’s openness to attend support formats for Jordan and stated he will keep in mind the message of the Jordanian part on the EU level in respect to the European involvement in supporting Jordan’s efforts in regards to refugees from Syria,” the release points out.

The head of state reiterated Romania’s stand regarding the necessity of progress in the Middle East Peace Process.

The Chairman of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Akef Al-Fayez is on an official visit to Romania.

ForMin Melescanu welcomes Jordanian Senate’s al-Fayez to discuss Syrian crisis

Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday welcomed Chairman of Jordan’s Senate Faisal al-Fayez, who was on an official visit to Romania at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, according to a press statement released by Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE).

Melescanu pointed to a positive dynamic in the bilateral political and diplomatic dialogue over the past years, assuring al-Fayez of MAE’s support for the positive developments in the political and economic cooperation between Romania and Jordan continuing. In continuation of a long tradition of Jordanian young people studying at Romanian universities, Melescanu highlighted the importance for Romanian-Jordanian cooperation to continue and develop in the areas of culture, education and research.

At the meeting, the two officials also exchanged opinions on international affairs, with emphasis on the challenges facing the Middle East, such as the Syrian crisis and the prospects for the Peace Process. The Romanian chief diplomat commended Jordan for its stabilising part in the region, voicing Romania’s determination to join in the efforts for the resumption of normalcy in the Middle East, including as a member of the European Unions, says MAE.