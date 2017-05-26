President Iohannis: Romania achieves objectives at NATO summit in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that Romania has achieved its goals at the summit of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels.

“I am convinced that this meeting helped to ensure Romania’s durable defence and its visible role in ensuring the security of our region and of the Euro-Atlantic area. From our point of view, it was a successful meeting,” the Head of the State said after the meeting.

He stressed that NATO remains the same relevant, powerful and united organisation.

The Head of the state specified he hailed at the meeting “President Trump’s firm reiteration of the U.S. commitment to the Alliance for Joint Defense and the Strengthening of the Eastern Flank,” including through the very recent proposal of increasing the European Reinsurance Initiative funding in 2018 from 3.4 billion dollars, at present, to 4.8 billion.

“We highlighted the importance of a strong transatlantic relation. To its support, an important decision of the Member States looked at a more judicious division of responsibilities, by stimulating the increase in the defence budget of each ally,” showed Iohannis.

He pointed out that the Allies appreciate that Romania has already allocated 2 percent of GDP for defence, but emphasised that it is essential to spend these amounts according to their purpose, which depends on the Government.

“We have firmly supported the growth of NATO’s role in combating terrorism,” Iohannis said.

President Iohannis welcomed the completion of Montenegro’s accession to NATO.

“We have underscored Romania’s status as a major and responsible contributor to NATO, fulfilling all its commitments. Hence, I referred to the progress of the Multinational Brigade and the Combined Joint Enhanced Training Initiative, to the exercises we are hosting, and to the intensified naval presence at the Black Sea,” he added.

He welcomed the American participation on the Romanian territory, but also within the anti-missile system hosted by our country.