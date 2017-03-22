President Iohannis: Romania to continue demarches to support Francophonie

President Klaus Iohannis stated that Romania will continue the demarches in order to also support the Francophonie in the future, with an emphasize on its capacity to respond to the multiple challenges of the world.

“Romania will continue its demarches in supporting the Francophonie in the future also, emphasizing its capacity to respond to the multiple challenges of the world today. With this thought I have decided to grant the High Patronage to the third edition of the World Forum of Francophone Women that will take place in Bucharest in November, this year. The Forum will register our commitment for gender equality and fighting discrimination,” Iohannis underscored in the message presented on Monday by Presidential Adviser Sergiu Nistor, at the event titled “The Francophonie evening”, organized at the “I.L.Caragiale” Theater.

The head of state revealed that the French language and culture represent a powerful binder and portrays the Francophonie as Romania’s “soul project” in international relationships.

“Romania is deeply dedicated to the Francophonie, which is confirmed by the multitude of projects dedicated to the Francophone movement in which our country actively involved,” Iohannis added in the message conveyed on the occasion of celebrating the International Francophonie Day.

President Iohannis points out that the scholarship programme for PhD and Post PhD degrees titled “Eugen Ionescu”, released on the occasion of the Francophonie Summit in 2006, represents an important promoter of the scientific research in French language on an international level, boosting academics exchanges. He mentions that the exchanges dynamics on an university level is endorsed by the activity of the Bureau of Francophone University Agency for Central and Eastern Europe in Bucharest and by Romania’s membership to the Administrative Board of this organization.

“As a ‘lighthouse-state,’ Romania assumes its role as promoter of the Francophonie in the central and east-European space, aware of the importance of its membership both from a political and economic, cultural and academic point of view. This commitment represents a consistent pillar of Romania’s foreign politics actions,” Iohannis stated, adding that the Francophonie has a long tradition in our country, that originates from the Romanian-French intellectual interaction of the 19th century, being currently continued and strengthened by the values of the the International Organization of La Francophonie, namely tolerance, dialogue, solidarity.