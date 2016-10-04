President Iohannis: Romania’s best ever country project to be finalised in about one year

President Klaus Iohannis told the first meeting on Tuesday of the presidential committee on country project that the expected project will be Romania’s best ever such project, adding that it takes about one year for the project to be completed.

“The process cannot be very short, because we cannot draw up such a country project in just some weeks. On the other hand, I do not believe years of talks on what we want are good to stretch. I reckon we will be able to achieve in this committee the primary document in about half a year, after which the mandatory public discussion stage follows and political consensus, I guess. The entire process can be completed in nearly one year,” Iohannis told the first meeting of the board in charge with drawing up a country project for Romania.

“The committee will come up with the best country project Romania has ever had,” Iohannis said at the beginning of the meeting.

He added that no political project can be designed without the participation of politics.

“We can safely say this country project comes to meet larger expectations on the part of the Romanian society and citizens. Everybody has understood that Romania’s objectives related to NATO membership and integration with the European Union were successfully completed and, besides having become a full NATO and EU member, Romania has transformed and we cannot stop here. Romania’s transformation should go further, and we have to step in to tell the country to go further and show it the way. This is where the country project should provide answers,” said Iohannis.

Head of State added that the entire regional and global context have changed since Romania entered NATO and the EU, and that is why a country project will have to be a project for a modern, prosperous European Romania.

“The country project has to have its own identity that reflects our identity, our values and areas of high performance,” the President said.

He added that the project is necessary at a juncture of three essential processes: post transition, post European accession and post crisis. He also said Romania has to become “a clear and firm voice with fundamental opinions” in the creation of a new EU, mentioning that Romania will take over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Country project, a strategic document to provide development guidelines for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis underlined that the country project will be a short, clear and easy to understand strategic document that will provide development guidelines for Romania.

“All committee members are determined to get involved. They all have come up with excellent ideas, with excellent assessments, and I believe in due course we will really have a country project that spells out a vision for Romania. We need a vision for Romania. (…) It will be a short, clear and easy to understand strategic document that will provide development guidelines for Romania,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Tuesday at the end of a meeting of the committee in charge with drawing up a country project for Romania.

The head of state gave some examples on the content of the country project, showing that this document will define if Romania wants to be a profoundly integrated or less integrated European country or if it wants to join the Eurozone.

“Other important matters for Romania, as well as the issue of how many grades will be in the primary school, how many grades will be in the secondary education, will be drawn up within other projects, such as ‘Educated Romania’. The country project provides the general development guidelines for Romania, where we want to get in Romania, and then plans will be drawn up on sectors,” Iohannis added.

He showed that the accession to the Eurozone is a declared desideratum, however he pointed out that this should be discussed in the committee, as so far the approach has sometimes been hasty.

“Someone said that we’ll join Eurozone in the year X! We don’t think this is the approach manner, I don’t think there is an alternative. In the end all parties and all specialists opine that it is very good for Romania to adopt the euro, but this cannot be a goal in itself. Adopting the euro can only be a stage in our course which will lead to a generalized prosperity. If we look at certain things as goals in themselves and they are actually just stages, we are making a mistake. That is why the discussion on the euro should not be whether we like it or not! We want it! But how we define this objective is very important,” the head of state explained.

According to him, the country project will be valid for a long time, for which reason it is important for it to be adopted by consensus.

“All governments will have these guidelines included in the country project,” the head of state added.

Many still thinking like before 1989, which should be uprooted under country project

Klaus Iohannis also said that many Romanians are still thinking like they did before the 1989 fall of communism, calling it a problem that should be solved under Romania’s next country project.

“The country project has to be a vision for Romania, a vision for the prosperity of Romania’s citizens. The citizens will have to be front and centre. It is very important for us to have a country project that does that. I guess we have a problem that we have to solve under the new country project. In the December 1989 Revolution, we decided to change Romania, but most of the state organisations were left as they were and, what’s more complicated, the thinking of many Romanians is the same as before 1989; if we want to be very realistic and honest, we have to say that we are still at a stage where the state believes itself to be above the citizens and, paradoxically, the citizens believe they state should patronise them. This is a status quo that has to change. The state must exist for their citizens, and not the other way around,” Iohannis told the first meeting of a presidential committee in charge with drawing up a new country project for Romania.

“We must have the courage to get things right and run the Romanian state in a state for and with Romanian citizens. We have to advance a fair relationship. We should avoid the other far side. We need a fair relationship that is equal by all accounts – fiscal and administrative and, probably most important for the citizens – in the area of public services. That is how more developed EU and world countries operate and how we want Romania to operate. That means a modern state,” said Iohannis.

He added that Romania has to become a “better performing country based on competitiveness and innovation, with high living standards, with educated, highly trained and qualified people that also has a functioning healthcare system at the highest level instead alert levels.”

On the other hand, Iohannis said, Romania can become an important player in this region of Eastern Europe, but to do so it has to stay credible.