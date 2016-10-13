President Iohannis says to approve request for former minister Oprea’s prosecution

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that he will approve a request for the prosecution of former Interior Minister Gabriel Oprea in the death of police agent Bogdan Gigina.

“Yes, I will approve it,” said Iohannis.

On Wednesday, Iohannis received a petition from Attorney General Augustin Lazar for the criminal investigation of Oprea.

Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi has requested that the President be asked to exercise his right to reply to her request for the criminal investigation of Gabriel Oprea, a former deputy prime ministers in charge with national security, an interior minister and also senator, in the death of agent Gigina.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, DNA says the request was submitted in accordance with the legal and constitutional provisions in force, given the fact that Oprea’s Senate seat was vacated as from October 1, 2016 following Oprea’s resignation.

At the same time, DNA says that according to the legal provisions in force, the prosecution of incumbent of former ministers for offences during their tenure who are not simultaneously MPs or senators when prosecution is requested, is conditional upon the Romanian President’s approval of the request for investigation.

Oprea resigned his senatorial seat on September 26. Previously, on September 19, his fellow senators had voted down a DNA request for the commencement of Oprea’s prosecution for culpable homicide in the death of police agent Bogdan Gigina.