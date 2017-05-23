President Iohannis sends condolences message to Queen Elizabeth II following Manchester attack

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message of condolences on Tuesday to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following the suicide attack in Manchester, informs the Presidential Administration in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the head of the state, on his behalf and our country’s, addressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished sped-up recovery of the injured.

“In these trying moments, I want to express Romania’s and the Romanian people’s full solidarity with the United Kingdom and its whole people. I assure you of Romania’s support in continuing fight against terrorism,” reads president Klaus Iohannis’s message.

An explosion occurred Monday night at the Manchester Arena, at the end of a concert by American singer Ariana Grande. The victims’ toll has risen to 22 deaths and 59 injuries, according to the Manchester police chief on Tuesday morning. According to him, the authorities treat the explosion produced in the Manchester Arena concert hall as a terrorist incident.