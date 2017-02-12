President Iohannis sends congratulation message to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s President Elect: Romania is a reliable, stable partner of Germany

President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday sent a congratulation message to the President Elect of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, saying that Romania is ‘a reliable, stable partner of Germany.’

“The relationship between Romania and Germany is excellent, of strategic nature, an aspect confirmed by the intensity of our political dialogue, of our economic and sectoral cooperation, of the inter-human relations and also through the sharing of the same fundamental democratic values. Romania is, at European, regional level a trustworthy, stable partner of Germany and also a deep promoter one can rely on, of the necessity to strengthen the European project,” said president Iohannis in his message, according to a release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis also stressed that Germany is Romania’s first commercial partner and the third investor in Romania, a field with high development potential.

“Not in the least, a deep friendship is connecting the Romanians and the Germans, mostly thanks to the Romanians, the Swabs and the Saxons in Transylvania, Banat and Bucovina several centuries of living together. The rd half a million of Romanians settled in Germany ad to them,” the head of the state assessed.

Iohannis also mentioned that in 2017 we celebrate 50 years since Romania and Germany have established diplomatic relationships and 25 years since we have signed the bilateral treaty.

“I express hope that sooner we’ll have the opportunity to meet and mark together the importance of this moment,” the Romanian president’s message reads.