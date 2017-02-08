President Iohannis sends message on SIE’s 27th anniversary, emphasizes agency’s major role in defending democracy, rule of law

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday a message on the occasion of 27th anniversary of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), emphasizing the highly important role of foreign intelligence officers in defending democracy and rule of law.

“I am aware of the difficulties you face, beginning with insufficient human and material resources and ending with legislation that no longer fully meets the current security challenges. I note the institution’s evolution in this period, as it adjusted its preparedness and response to risks and threats, and assure you that your efforts are being appreciated and recognized at their fair value. Such complex activity as yours requires top-notch professionalism and dedication, experience and engagement – which are all key to defining the profile of information officers in general – and which must also apply to the institution’s senior officers. As military staff in a democracy, you have a particularly important role to fulfil in defending it and the rule of law,” the head of the state said in his message, as cited in a Presidential Administration release.

Iohannis added that SIE is an important structure of the national security system, commending and thanking institution representatives for their activity in the service of Romania. According to the President, in the current international context, but particularly against the regional backdrop, the Foreign Intelligence Service “has taken up a prominent role” in its scope of activity, asserting itself as a credible partner in the Euro-Atlantic intelligence community.

The President also mentioned that SIE has contributed to strengthening Romania’s profile as a promoter of Euro-Atlantic values and principles, and an active and predictable participant in securing regional stability, and emphasized the important role of the Foreign Intelligence Service as regards international relations and cooperation.

“Romania has multiple strategic interests, both from the perspective of the Strategic Partnership with the US and its European allies, as well as in other regions, from neighboring to the most remote ones, in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia – all having high and diversified threats and risks as a common denominator,” the head of the state concluded.