President Iohannis sends request for prosecution of former ministers Nica, Ticau, Athanasiu

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Tuesday, to the Justice minister a request for prosecution of former ministers of Communication and Information Technology Dan Nica and Silvia Adriana Ticau and of former minister of Education and Research, Alexandru Athanasiu, in the Microsoft 2 case.

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, Iohannis has sent the request for prosecution of Dan Nica, former minister of Communication and Information Technology from 2000 to July 2004, of Silvia Adriana Ticau, former minister at the same institution from July to December 2004, and of Alexandru Athanasiu, former minister of Education from 2003 to 2004, for the offence of abuse of office if the public servants have obtained undue benefits for themselves or a third party.

At the same time, the quoted source mentions that the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice was given notice that the request was made.

On November 23, The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi requested the notification of President Klaus Iohannis of the prosecution of former ministers Dan Nica, Adriana Ticau and Alexandru Athanasiu for abuse of office in the Microsoft 2 case.

“In compliance with legal and constitutional provisions, the DNA chief prosecutor sent the case presentation to the general prosecutor of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, in view to notifying the President in order for him to exercise the right to request the criminal investigation of persons who were members of government – Dan Nica, minister of Communication and Information Technology from 2000 to July 2004, for the offence of abuse of office if the public servant has obtained for himself or a third party undue benefits; Silvia Adriana Ticau, State Secretary from 2003 – June 2004, respectively minister Communication and Information Technology from July to December 2004 for the offence of abuse of office if the public servant has obtained for himself or a third party undue benefits, in repeated instances; Alexandru Athanasiu, minister of Education and Research from 2003 to 2005, for the offence of abuse of office if the public servant has obtained for himself or a third party undue benefits,” reads a DNA statement.

“These deeds caused damages worth 19,370,500 USD having repercussions on the patrimony of the the General Secretariat of the Government, and on the other hand – an undue patrimonial benefit, in the same amount, in favour of Fujitsu Siemens Computers GmbH,” according to prosecutors.