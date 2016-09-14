President Iohannis signs appointment of Tarcea as Supreme Court chair

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree appointing judge Iulia-Cristina Tarcea as chair of the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ), according to the Presidential Administration.

Early this September, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Mircea Aron said he would recommend Tarcea for the office.

The chairmanship of the Supreme Court was left vacant after its former holder Livia Stanciu filed for retirement as from July 13. Ever since then, Stanciu has worked as a Constitutional Court judge, following President Iohannis’s signing the appointment decree.

In her application posted on the CSM website, Tarcea states that ICCJ cannot take over court budgets starting January 2017 and she recommends deferring the enforcement of this provision as the most reasonable and realist solution.

She also said that the current ICCJ administrative capacity makes the enforcement of such a provision impossible, as the Supreme Court has been facing chronic space shortage for years, with the Economic Department’s staff having had to work in various improvised offices.

Tarcea added she is to focus her tenure on providing the proper space where the Supreme Court would be able to fully function.

She also intended to propose bills on incompatibility and dissenting opinions.

Another objective of her term in office would be finding a solution for timely resolution of appeals in the interest of the law and prior complaints, motivating and publishing decisions within the legal deadlines.