President Iohannis signs bill slashing 102 non-fiscal taxes, PSD’s Dragnea hails promulgation

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the bill removing several taxes and fees and which also amends and supplements several regulatory acts.

On December 28 the Chamber of Deputies rejected by a vote of 174 to 85 and one abstention the review of the bill slashing 102 non-fiscal taxes.

The Lower House Budget Commission adopted an amendment according to which the law is to come in force on the first day of the month immediately following the act’s publication in the Official Journal.

On November 15 President Klaus Iohannis referred to the Constitutional Court of Romania a constitutional challenge to the Law slashing certain taxes and fees and amending and supplementing several regulatory acts.

On December 16 the Constitutional Court ruled that the law is constitutional, thus rejecting the President’s challenge. On the same day, the head of the state announced that he will send the law back to Parliament for review.

PSD’s Dragnea: I hail promulgation by President of Law slashing 102 non-fiscal taxes

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), has hailed, on Friday, the promulgation by the President of Romania of the Law on eliminating the 102 non-fiscal taxes.

“I hail the promulgation by the President of Romania of the Law on eliminating 102 non-fiscal taxes! The measures provided by this law could’ve entered into force since January 1 if there was understanding that they’re natural measures to reduce birocracy and, ultimately, measures of respect by the state of the citizen. As I have already announced, the draft budget that the Government will bring to Parliament already takes the slashing of these taxes into account, as well as the other economic measures already adopted or that we will adopt,” Dragnea said in a Facebook post.