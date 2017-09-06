President Iohannis signs decree appointing Deputy PM Ciolacu acting defence minister

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu acting minister of defence.

He also signed a decree under which the defence minister office was vacated following Adrian Tutuianu’s resignation.

On Tuesday, Tutuianu announced he was resigning citing “bad communication” on the payment of the service members wages.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose accepted his resignation and later said that there are no problems with the national budget, “there is money for all the ministries” and that the Government is going to make a positive revision.

Tudose also explained where the “madness” over the military pay originated.

“The Ministry of Finance said something wrong was happening there. It would not be normal and right for the food allowance the military receives to be paid in the first half of the month for the entire month, as that would be payment in advance and the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance it’s such payment be made at the end of the month. It was there that some people understood something else,” Tudose said.

The Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that it ordered the payment of the net pay /benefits on September 15, with no individual contributions and taxes, despite the fact that the budget revision for 2017 has not been made yet. At the same time, it was mentioned that between September 21 and September 25, the employer’s and employee’s contributions to the income tax will be paid.

The ministry also said, “the payment of other rights related to staff expenses (rents, food rations, etc.) was ordered to be made around September 25, after the budget revision.”

