President Iohannis signs decree dismissing from office former Interior minister Toba

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday a decree dismissing Police Quaestor-general Petre Toba from the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI).

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) decided in September to start the criminal prosecution of former Interior minister Petre Toba for the crime of favoring the perpetrator.

Petre Toba is being investigated in this file alongside other 24 persons – heads and mere employees with the MAI – the Internal Protection and Intelligence Department (DIPI), on suspicions of misuse of funds, embezzlement, abuse of office, forgery and uttering.