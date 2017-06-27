President Iohannis signs decree on Mihai Tudose’s designation as candidate for PM office, PSD to convene in new CExN meeting to approve new Cabinet list of ministers

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decree on Mihai Tudose’s designation as candidate for the Prime Minister office, in order to ask for Parliament’s vote of confidence on the programme and list of the new government, the Presidential Administration informs.

On Monday, at the end of the consultations with the parliamentary parties, the head of state announced he would designate interim Economy Minister Mihai Toader as candidate for the Prime Minister office, and conveyed that Romania must have a government as soon as possible.

“This crisis we are going through – as it is a political crisis – does a lot of harm to Romania. It harms the Romanian economy, Romania’s image throughout the world and I believe (…) this crisis should be put an end to, and very fast. We must have a new government as soon as possible, a government starting to solve the still unsolved problems, namely the problems that have come up because this crisis that started inside the PSD,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Social Democrats to assemble Wednesday in National Executive Committee meeting for approving new Cabinet list of ministers

The Social Democrats will assemble on Wednesday in the National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting, as the new Cabinet list of ministers is most likely to be approved.

The CExN meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) takes place after Mihai Tudose was nominated on Monday in another CExN meeting for the prime minister office and President Klaus Iohannis designated him for this position.

On Monday, PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea estimated that the new government could be voted on Thursday evening and might take the oath of office at the same time.

Read also:

President Iohannis: I accept Mihai Tudose as appointed Premier

UPDATE Mihai Tudose validated by PSD’s CExN convention as proposal for PM office

UPDATE President Iohannis holds political consultations to designate future PM

Politicians’ reactions to PSD’s proposal for PM