President Iohannis signs decree to designate Ana Birchall Justice interim minister

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees finding the vacation of the government member position through the resignation of Florin Iordache as Justice Minister and designating Ana Birchall interim minister for this portfolio, the Presidential Administration announces.

Thus, the head of state signed the decrees for finding the vacation of the government member position through the resignation of Florin Iordache as Justice Minister and designating Ana Birchall, Minister delegate for European Affairs, as interim Justice Minister.

Moreover, President Iohannis signed the decrees for finding the vacation of a government member position under Florin Nicolae Jianu’s resignation as Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister, and designating Economy Minister Alexandru Petrescu as interim Minister for Business Environment.

Iordache announced on Thursday in a press briefing at Victoria Palace that he decided to leave the Justice Ministry. “Since I have come to the Justice Ministry, I planned and carried out all legal demarches to fix a series of existing and quite sensitive problems. All assumed initiatives are legal and constitutional. The drafts proposed were submitted to public debate organised by the Justice Ministry, and now they are under parliamentary debate. In spite of all these, for the public opinion it wasn’t enough, therefore I have decided to tender my resignation as Justice Minister,” Iordache said at the Victoria Palace, in a press briefing.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu proposed on Thursday Ana Birchall to take over this portfolio as interim.

On 2 February, Florin Jianu announced his resignation as Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, underscoring that he stops the governmental activity, because this is what his conscience tells him to do, “and that is not negotiable for anything in the world.” The, Grindeanu proposed Economy Minister Alexandru Petrescu to take over this portfolio as interim minister.