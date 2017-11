President Iohannis signs several decrees

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed two decrees promulgating a law supplementing the legislation in force on the uniform public pension system.

According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed a decree promulgating a law supplementing Article 65 in Law 263/2010 on the uniform public pension system and a decree promulgating a law amending and supplementing Law 263/2010 on the uniform public pension system.

At a final vote session of October 24, the Chamber of Deputies adopted a bill supplementing Article 65 in Law 263/2010 on the uniform public pension system, a piece of legislation initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to a press statement released by the PSD floor group released back then.

The PSD floor group endorsed this bill, which eliminates the application of differentiated treatment of partial early retirement.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday also signed a decree ratifying a convention between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to income taxes, signed in Sarajevo on December 6, 2016.

According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the head of the state also signed a decree submitting to Parliament for approval the accession of Romania to the Protocol on the Privileges and Immunities of the International Seabed Authority, adopted in Kingston on March 27, 1998, which entered into force on May 31, 2003.

At the same time, the President signed a decree promulgating a law amending and supplementing Article 3 in Law 307/2013 ratifying Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research in Europe Convention signed in Wiesbaden on October 4, 2010.