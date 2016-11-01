President Iohannis, SRTv and SRR directors discuss elimination of radio and TV licence fee

President Klaus Iohannis met Romanian Television Company (SRTv) President & CEO Irina Radu and Romanian Radio Company (SRR) President & CEO Ovidiu Miculescu on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace, with whom he discussed the law regarding the elimination of several fees and duties, including the radio and TV licence fee.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, during the meeting the leaders of the two institutions presented the public radio and public television broadcasters’ current situation.

“The discussion took place in the context of the vote cast in the plenary sitting of Parliament on 25 October on the Law regarding the eliminations of several fees and duties, as well as making amendments and additions to several bills, law which also aims to eliminate the radio and TV licence fee,” the release reveals.

Dacian Ciolos on elimination of radio and TV licence fee: No constitutional grounds on which to attack such decisions

Premier Dacian Ciolos stated on Friday, in Zalau, that the Government has analysed the law on the elimination of 102 non-fiscal taxes, including the radio and TV licence fee, and that there are no arguments to challenge it at the Constitutional Court.

Prior to this statement, the Premier had pointed out, after the law was adopted, that he was considering filing a challenge at the Constitutional Court.

“We analysed it. We don’t have constitutional grounds on which to attack such decisions. One way or another, we will probably send Parliament a note explaining what the legislative problems are, in our view, when it comes to the enforcement of this law, problems that Parliament should clarify as soon as possible if it wants to enforce these laws, because that’s what this is about. Apart from the budgetary impact, amounting to more than 1 billion Lei, apart from this there are several legislative, juridical problems that should be clarified, including in what concerns the radio and TV [licence tax], because otherwise this law cannot be enforced or it risks creating more problems than it solves,” Dacian Ciolos stated in a press conference, Agerpres informs.