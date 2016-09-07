President Iohannis tells Russian ambassador that Romania is open to bilateral dialogue, trust rebuilding needed

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday told the new ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Valeri Kuzmin (photo R), on a visit to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to present his letters of credence, that in order to develop the bilateral relationship in a pragmatic, predictable way – a goal shared by the Russian ambassador, too – it is necessary, besides the respect for the international law, to rebuild trust, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to the source, Iohannis said that Romania is open to the bilateral dialogue with Russia, since potential and common interests in various fields exist, such as the economic, cultural cooperation.

Likewise, upon welcoming the ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the head of state approached the issue of the bilateral relations’ stage and their perspectives. As regards the recent ballistic tests, president Iohannis emphasized the importance of a fully observance of the international law and of the relevant international obligations.

Upon receiving the ambassador of Switzerland, Klaus Iohannis voiced “the appreciation of the Romanian side for the decision made by the federal authorities to lift work restrictions for the Romanian citizens, this contributing to the strengthening of the bilateral relations, in particular the economic ones,” says the source.

“Talking with the Canadian ambassador, president Klaus Iohannis thanked for the participation of the Canadian military within the NATO reassuring measures for Romania, as well as at the Black Sea and invited the Canadian side to continue this presence, in the context of the implementation of the decisions made in July’s NATO Summit,” says the source.

As regards the visa issue, the head of state said it is necessary that this file is resolved sooner, in a positive manner for the Romanian citizens.