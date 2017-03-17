President Iohannis: There is not and never will be a cohabitation pact with Premier Grindeanu

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated that there is no a cohabitation pact in place with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, nor will such a document ever exist.

He said that former Prime Minister Victor Ponta has a “special talent to bring into discussion non existing matters.”

“No, there is no cohabitation pact, moreover I can tell you it will never be. I don’t feel at all the need to ink a pact or any other written agreement with the Social Democratic Party (PSD, at rule),” Klaus Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Palace.

Iohannis, on Lazar and Kovesi’s revocation: I don’t believe person abilitated will request such measure

President Klaus Johannis declared on Friday he did not believe that the person who can do it legally would require the revocation from office of the Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar and the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

“On the one hand, I am very pleased with the work of the prosecutors from DNA and DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism). This is my opinion. Second of all, honestly, I do not think anyone would ask such a thing. (…) Very well, occasionally, assessments should be made, it helps those under assessment to perform better. (…) A lot of issues, a lot are being discussed in politics, both that should and shouldn’t be discussed. I said I did not think this measure would be required by the one authorised to do so legally,” said the head of the state at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, asked about a possible change of the Prosecutor General general and the DNA Chief-prosecutor

Asked if he discussed with the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, the head of the state said: “There is a demarche concerning the revocation. (…) Let’s wait for the assessment.”

The head of state stressed that the Romanian Constitutional Court’s (CCR) decision according to which DNA infringed the separation of powers in state in the case of the Government Emergency Ordonance (GEO) 13 investigation must be taken at face value.

“It is not the first time the CCR found that there was a conflict and these decisions are very good to avoid such situations in the future. Otherwise, I do not believe that administrative measures must be taken, the decision must be taken at face value, the motivation studied and all that is written there must be enforced,” he added.

Iohannis said that he is up to date with the proposals in Parliament regarding the Criminal Code.

“The Criminal Code should be adapted to the extent that CCR finds that certain articles are unconstitutional. As concerns the form of law to be drafted in Parliament, I will express a point of view when the law is promulgated,” the head of the state wound up.

“IMF delegation shared some well justified concerns”

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday said that talks with a visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were somber in tone, adding that the IMF officials shared with him some well justified concerns.

“I recognise that talks were somber in tone and the IMF delegation shared with me some well justified concerns. They are at the end of the evaluation mission and told me that they told the same things to the prime minister and the finance minister. I very much hope these matters will be taken into account,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by head of the IMF mission for Romania Reza Baqir.

The Presidential Administration reports in a press statement that the meeting was designed to unveil the main conclusion of the periodic evaluation missions by virtue of Romania being a member state of the International Monetary Fund.

Corvette controversy to be considered by CSAT

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday said that the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will discuss the controversial purchase of corvettes at its meeting on Tuesday.

“I do not think there are problems, but certainly that will be a matter to be discussed by CSAT,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

A CSAT meeting chaired by Iohannis is scheduled for Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The Government on Thursday repealed the controversial decision passed by the previous Ciolos Executive for the purchase of four corvettes.

Defence Minister Gabriel Les said the Government will continue the corvette project and try to keep its conduct in Romania.