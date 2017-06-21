President Iohannis to attend European summit in Brussels, meet French counterpart Macron

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will be attending, June 22-23, a meeting of the European Council in Brussels, on which side-lines he is scheduled to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, according to the Presidential Administration.

“On the side-lines of the European Council summit, Romania’s President, Mr Klaus Iohannis, will also meet France’s President, Mr Emmanuel Macron. Featuring on the agenda of their meeting are bilateral and European affairs as well as international files,” the Romanian Presidential Administration said Wednesday in a press statement.

The main topics on the summit’s agenda regard security and defence, employment, economic growth and competitiveness, migration and climate change. Also discussed will be initiatives launched by the European Commission under the Digital Single Market Strategy for Europe, as well as the European Union’s foreign affairs.

At the same time, the latest developments in the negotiations over the UK leaving the European Union will be reviewed.

As far as security and defence are concerned, focus will be on the main demarches to be made Europewide to consolidate the EU’s external borders and increase internal security inside the EU.

“President Iohannis will reconfirm Romania’s readiness to actively take part in identifying and implementing the best measures to prevent and counter various security challenges facing the European Union. Part of the talks on EU’s commercial policy, Romania’s President will underscore that the EU will have to consolidate its leading role as a promoter of free and fair trade at a global level so as to secure sustainable economic growth, employment and innovation. Likewise, president Klaus Iohannis will reiterate the need for upgrading commercial defence instruments to keep up a modern and efficient system against unfair trade practices threating the European industry. Part of the talks on the Digital Single Market Strategy for Europe, Romania’s President will advocate full completion of its objectives in order to secure innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth in the EU as well as to facilitate access to digital opportunities of citizens and the business community,” reads the official statement.

The summit is also expected to endorse specific country recommendations inviting the EU member states to continue implementing structural reforms, boosting investment, and consolidating public finances, all of which have been drawn up by the European Commission for the 2017 European Semester.

Emphasis during the talks on migration will be on the external dimension of the phenomenon and the reform of the European asylum system, including a review of the implementation of the Migration Partnership Framework that provides cooperation with third countries, one year after its launch.

President Iohannis will also advocate intensified cooperation with third countries for a better approach of illegal migration and for fighting against human trafficking rings.