President Iohannis to attend Shimon Peres’s funerals

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Friday the funerals of the former President of the State of Israel Shimon Peres.

Iohannis sent on Wednesday condolences to his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin at the death of Shimon Peres, stating that he was a true visionary leader.

“Shimon Peres will remain in our memory and of entire humanity as one of the world’s personality that has no comparisons, a true visionary leader through his entire political activity as Prime Minister and as President of Israel, founding father of the State of Israel, relentless fighter in his attempt to finding a lasting solution to the Middle East peace process, and laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize. He was a true statesman for whom peace always represented a path to follow, with a profound trust in humanity and progress. In Romania we will always remember his true and deep friendship towards the Romanian people, Shimon Peres being the first Israeli President who visited our country in 2010,” President Iohannis’s message points out.