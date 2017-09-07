President Iohannis to attend UN General Assembly session in New York

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a session of the UN General Assembly in New York, September 18-23, presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced at the Cotroceni President Palace on Thursday.

“September 18-23, the President of Romania will be attending a session of the UN General Assembly to be held in New York. It is the 72nd regular session of the UN General Assembly. There are obviously a series of important actions and meetings that are on the agenda of the President on this occasion. That is why be a complex detailed schedule will be made public in due course,” said Dobrovolschi.

Asked if Iohannis will meet US President Donald Trump or other US officials, Dobrovolschi said: “There will certainly be meetings, but precisely because it is a complex schedule I thought it would be appropriate for me to announce the fact that there is this move, but the full schedule and all the details will be communicated at the right time, exactly because there are many things to be communicated.”