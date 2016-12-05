President Iohannis to Austrian President-elect: I’m convinced we’ll intensify, deepen political and economic cooperation

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Monday a congratulation message to President-elect of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, in which the President states he is confident that the political and economic cooperation between the two countries will be intensified and deepen.

“Romania and Austria are connected through a long and close friendship, which is based on the partnership within the EU and a tight economic cooperation. Starting from these premises, I am convinced that we will be able to deepen and intensify our political and economic cooperation,” the head of state says in the message addressed to Alexander Van der Bellen, following the result of the presidential election from Austria.

President Iohannis stated he is confident that the best solutions will be found in regards to the future of the European common project.

“The international and European context is marked by numerous challenges regarding the EU’s stability and consolidation. The strengthening of the EU in the interest of our citizens and on the grounds of liberal democratic principles, the rule of law, human rights, tolerance and non-discrimination represent major common objectives. I am confident that together we will be able to find the best solutions, which will ensure the future of the European common project,” the head of Romanian state says.