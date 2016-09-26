President Iohannis to be presented anti-corruption award in Germany

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will be in Germany on Wednesday to receive a Hermann Ehlers award for special merits in support of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced on Monday.

“On Wednesday, Romania’s President will be in Kiel, Germany. The reason for the visit will be to receive the Hermann Ehlers 2016 award. It is an award bestowed on Mr President by a homonymous foundation for special merits in support of the rule of law and the fight against corruption. It is a prestigious award, one of Germany’s most important,” Dobrovolschi told a news conference on Monday.

She said the foundation bears the name of the chairman of the German Parliament of 1950-1954 and it promotes civic education in the spirit of freedom and democracy.

“It is an award that has been presented to many top politicians for their advancement of the values of freedom and democracy,” the spokesperson added.

She mentioned among the recipients Germany’s former Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 2003 and current President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in 2013.