President Iohannis to hold speech at Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe

President Klaus Iohannis will be present, on January 24 and 25, in Strasbourg, where he will hold a speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and will have meetings with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, as well as other officials, said, on Friday, the President’s Spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi.

“In the January 24-25 period, the President of Romania will be present in Strasbourg, at the Council of Europe. The central element of this trip is a speech that he will hold at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. It is a practice for this forum to invite high-level personalities, heads of state, of government, heads of international institutions, to hold such speeches in the plenum of the annual sessions,” Dobrovolschi mentioned in a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

According to her, the head of state will have meetings with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, with the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the President of the Venice Commission and the President of the ECHR.

The spokesperson also said that Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting with the Romanian employees of the Council of Europe, as well as with the representatives of the Romanian community in the Alsace region.