President Iohannis to meet EPP floor leader Weber

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday will be meeting leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) MEP Manfred Weber, presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced on Monday.

“The President has received an invitation from the EPP group on the European Parliament that will convene here in Bucharest. The President is scheduled to meet the EPP floor leader Manfred Weber on Thursday,” Dobrovolschi told a news conference on Monday.

The European People’s Party Bureau will be convening in Bucharest, September 29-30.

Attending the event, besides the party’s leadership, will be chiefs of national delegations, committee chairs and deputy chairs and coordinators.

The main theme of the convention is cohesion policy as a structural policy to advance economic growth and developmental in all of the EU’s regions, in accordance with the objectives in the Europe 2020 Strategy, as a key instrument of the EU for the real economy, according to EPP.