President Iohannis to meet on Tuesday with Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Eastern Flank countries

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Ministers, the ministerial delegations respectively of the nine allied states of the Eastern Flank – Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, at the Cotroceni Palace, where they will attend the ministerial meeting of the Bucharest Format, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to a release sent to Agerpres, several topics will be introduced on the agenda of discussions, such as the stage of implementing the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit held in Warsaw in June, as well as other aspects regarding the situation of security in the region.

“The fact that Romania hosts this meeting represents a reconfirmation of our country’s role on a regional level and within the NATO,” the release points out.

The Bucharest Format was established through the high-level meeting of the heads of states and Government carried out at the Cotroceni Palace on 4 November 2015, at the initiative of President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The organization of the ministerial meeting on Tuesday takes place following the decision adopted in this matter within the Bucharest Format high-level meeting of the heads of state and Government which took place in 2015.

“The objective of the Bucharest Format is the inter-allied consultation for promoting mutual approaches of the allied states that are participating, to the benefit of the Euro-Atlantic community, taking into account the special interest of Central and Eastern European countries for ensuring security, stability and prosperity from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, and to develop regional cooperation for supporting the NATO objectives, in the context of the security developments in the Eastern and Southern Vicinity,” the release mentions.