President Iohannis to participate in EU Summit in Rome

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the EU Summit in Rome, announced on Monday the head of the state’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi.

“It (…) is an anniversary summit as it celebrates 60 years from the Treaties of Rome signing, during which leaders of the European countries will sign a declaration. It is the starting point for discussions on the future of the EU in the Brexit context,” Dobrovolschi communicated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

She was asked if President Klaus Iohannis will have a discussion with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on the summit in Rome.

“If Mr. President Klaus Iohannis considers it necessary to have such discussions, they will definitely take place, they will be announced, and communicated by the Communications Department or by Mr. President himself,” replied the spokesperson of the head of the state.

Dobrovolschi also informed that on Wednesday at 13:00 hrs, President Iohannis will meet with the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber.

Early March, Romania submitted to the Member States of the European Union a document presenting its position on the future of the EU in view of the Summit preparation in Rome.

The document states that “the primary objective of the Declaration of Rome should be to send a clear signal that EU Member States must remain united, coherent and committed to work together for a strong Europe based on values and inclusive, which to be able to regain the trust of European citizens, “the Presidential Administration.

Romania pleads for a stronger European Union, more consolidated and more cohesive and one of the basic principles of the Rome Declaration should aim at unity, cohesion and sustainability.

It must be clearly stated that there is no alternative to a European solution that places our economies and societies and the prosperity of our citizens at the center of the EU actions,” the document stipulates.

Another principle enunciated in the document prevents “going backwards”.

“It is essential to preserve and to build on the EU’s fundamental achievements: the four fundamental, interconnected freedoms – the domestic market, Schengen, the Euro, the cohesion policy and the enlargement. The preservation of a balanced and inclusive approach in promoting these policies, to the mutual benefit of all the EU members is essential for a Union of success and prosperity. There are areas, such as security and defence, in which there is still room for growth, even within the framework of the existing treaties. In such areas, the full implementation of the treaties should be ensured, a fact which could involve improving the EU’s working methodology, in compliance with the spirit and drive within the Treaty,” reveals the document.

At the same time, there are mentioned as principles that would be contained in the Rome Declaration the avoidance of fragmentation and an integrated approach on the principle of solidarity and the convergence assurance.