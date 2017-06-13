President Iohannis to pay visit in Berlin, June 19-21. Meeting with Macron on the sidelines of the European Council

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit in Germany from June 19 to 21, where he will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi announced on Tuesday.

“Another important event will take place from June 19 to 21 when the President of Romania will be visiting Germany. It is an opportunity for the President to have important meetings, he will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of Germany, stated Dobrovolschi at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

According to her, the topics of the talks will aim to deepening the Romanian-German bilateral relations and the topics that are at the forefront of the international and European agenda.

She pointed out that the head of state will participate on June 20, in Berlin, as guest of honour, at a ceremony to commemorate the victims of refuge and expatriation at the German Historical Museum.

“On this occasion, the President will deliver the main speech of the visit,” Dobrovolschi said.

She mentioned that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the onset of the Romanian-German relations, 25 years since the signing of the Cooperation and Partnership Agreement between the two countries and 10 years since Romania’s accession to the EU.

Iohannis-Macron meeting on the sidelines of the European Council to be held in Brussels on June 22 and 23

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the summer meeting of the European Council in Brussels on June 22 and 23, and on the sidelines of this meeting, a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron will also take place, the President’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi, also announced on Tuesday.

According to Dobrovolschi, the meeting of the heads of state and Government of the EU Member States will address a series of important topics such as migration, security and defence issues, economic issues related to employment, economic growth and competitiveness, and will also analyse the latest developments regarding the UK exit process from the EU.

The spokesperson specified President Iohannis and President Macron will discuss the Romanian-French relations, the Strategic Partnership and important elements of the European and international agenda.

President Iohannis to welcome Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Sibiu visit planned for Saturday

Romania’s President will welcome the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday, the two officials being set to visit Sibiu on Saturday.

“On June 17, the Romanian President and the Luxembourgish Prime Minister will travel to Sibiu, where they will attend the events of the tenth anniversary of the Luxemburg – Sibiu – European Capitals of Culture,” stated on Tuesday, the President’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg will be visiting Romania from Friday to Sunday.

Also on Wednesday, President Iohannis will welcome at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the Prime Minister of the German Land of Saxony, Stanislaw Tillich, who will also be visiting Romania.

According to Madalina Dobrovolschi, the topics to be addressed during the meeting are related to the Romanian-German relations, the cooperation with the Land of Saxony, the future of the European Union and other topics of common interest.