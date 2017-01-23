President Iohannis to start demarches for referendum through which Romanians can express on criminal legislation

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that he will start the demarches in respect to organizing a referendum on amending the criminal legislation.

“This subject, unfortunately, has become a national subject. It’s obvious that there is a large interest in this subject of amending the Criminal codes and pardon and if so, then I will submit it to public debate and to popular vote. I will start the demarches for a referendum through which Romanians will be able express if they agree or not with these steps, because when they cast their vote these themes weren’t on the governance programme of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and then, if the Government made a subject of it, then they will have to stand the popular vote on this matter,” President Iohannis stated at an event which was organized at the Cotroceni Palace Museum.

The head of state underlined that “apparently” talks are carried out about “matters connected to justice, about emergency ordinances on very concrete themes.”

“Actually, dear Romanians, we are talking about what type of nation we want to be. Do we want to be a powerful nation, a rule of law or do we want to be a so-so nation, a rule of law that can be softened and discussed? Do we want to be a nation which resembles the generation that made the Small Union or do we want to be a nation that doesn’t dare to raise the voice? Do we want to be a nation among other nations, the way European nations are or do we want to be a nation that doesn’t dare to raise the voice in the European nation choir? Therefore, my dears, we have to decide what kind of nation we are, what type of nation we want to be. I want a powerful nation, I want a nation of proud and free people. Romanians are proud and free and I want a nation led by honest politicians. I want a nation led by competent politicians. Anything else is too little for me, and in order to achieve this thing, for me no price is too high,” President Iohannis stated.