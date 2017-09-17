President Iohannis to start U.S. visit on Monday, to take part in UN General Assembly meeting

President Klaus Iohannis will be in the U.S. starting on Monday, in order to take part in the UN General Assembly meeting, as head of the Romanian delegation. The Head of State will deliver a speech, will take part in the reception organised by U.S. President Donald Trump, will have bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary General, with the Chairman of the General Assembly and with counterparts from other states. Likewise, he will meet the representatives of the main Jewish organisations in the United States, and the representatives of the Romanian community in Philadelphia.

“On September 18-22, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be in New York, where he will head the Romanian delegation that takes part in the high-level segment of the 72nd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations. This segment, which opens each annual session of the UN General Assembly, represents the session’s largest summit of Heads of State or Heads of Government. The high level of participation reflects the importance of the agenda of debate, the UN being the forum with the biggest legitimacy at global level,” the Presidential Administration informs.

Among others, the schedule of the visit will include the delivery of the national speech during the session of general debates, the participation in high-level reunions organised by Romania along with other states and by the UN Secretariat, the participation in the reception offered by U.S. President Donald Trump for the heads of delegations taking part in the high-level segment of the General Assembly meeting. Likewise, President Klaus Iohannis will have a series of bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary General, with the Chairman of the General Assembly and with counterparts from other states.

In his speech before the General Assembly, the Romanian President will stress “the importance of an international order based on principles and rules, on rule of law at international level, on the need to strengthen the UN and to adapt it to the current challenges, and will underscore the need for an efficient response to the main challenges to international and regional peace and security.”

At the same time, during the Education for Peace event organised by Romania, featuring the participation of other high-ranking officials, President Iohannis will underscore the role that inclusive and quality education for all has in preventing conflicts, the radicalisation of youth and violence, in promoting young people as essential actors of peace, and the importance of ensuring access to education as a fundamental human right and of education as a factor of progress in society, liable to lead to the attainment of UN objectives.

Likewise, President Klaus Iohannis will take part in an event organised by the UN Secretariat, dedicated to the launch of a Report that promotes equality of chances between men and women (the HeForShe 10x10x10 Impact Champions Joint Report). At the event, the Romanian President will have an intervention in his capacity as member – alongside nine other Heads of State and Government – of the first high-level group, set up in 2015, which pleads for equality of chances between men and women.

Against the backdrop of the recent launch of Romania’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, during the 2020-2021 mandate, President Klaus Iohannis will emphasise, during the bilateral and multilateral meetings he will take part in, the importance of attaining this objective and the main arguments that recommend our country in this competition.

During his visit to the U.S., President Iohannis will also meet the representatives of the main Jewish organisations in the U.S., as well as the representatives of the Romanian community in Philadelphia.